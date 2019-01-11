Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday that McAvoy (foot) is trending toward playing Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

An announcement on that front, either way, will arrive Saturday, with Cassidy adding that once McAvoy re-enters the Bruins' lineup, either Matt Grzelcyk or John Moore will be the odd man out in the team's blue line corps. McAvoy, who has been sidelined of late by a foot infection, has had trouble staying healthy this season, but when he has played, the 21-year-old has been effective enough to merit fantasy consideration, having logged a goal and 11 points in 17 games to go along with a plus-4 rating.