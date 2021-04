McAvoy (upper body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game against the Sabres, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

McAvoy worked with Jeremy Lauzon on the Bruins' top defensive pairing during Tuesday morning's skate, so it looks like he's trending toward a return to action, barring any pre-game setbacks. In 35 contests this season, McAvoy has recorded four goals and 22 points, while providing the Boston back line with an outstanding all-around presence.