Per Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now, McAvoy is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to coach Jim Montgomery.

McAvoy was injured Thursday against the Maple Leafs in the second period and did not return. There is no reason for the Bruins to rush him back as they have clinched home ice advantage throughout the playoffs. McAvoy has seven goals and 50 points in 64 games this season.