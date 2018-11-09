McAvoy has been in concussion protocol since Oct. 18, according to general manager Don Sweeney, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

We finally have clarification on what caused McAvoy to miss eight games and counting, as the Bruins would only label it "upper body" until now. Although he's resumed skating, it is still unclear when McAvoy will be ready to return. The sophomore defenseman had six points in seven games before being scratched due to injury.