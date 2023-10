McAvoy registered an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

McAvoy helped out on the second of Matthew Poitras' two goals in the third period. Through five outings, McAvoy has three assists, eight shots on goal, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. He remains the Bruins' top blueliner, though the team's subdued offense compared to last year has made it tough to put up big numbers on the scoresheet. His helper Sunday was his first even-strength point of the campaign.