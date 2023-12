McAvoy (upper body) didn't practice Monday and remains day-to-day, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

McAvoy sat out Saturday's 5-3 win over Arizona after suffering an injury in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo. It hasn't been determined yet if he will be available to play Wednesday versus New Jersey, McAvoy has registered three goals, 17 points, 42 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 27 hits across 21 appearances this campaign.