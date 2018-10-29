Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Designated for injured reserve
McAvoy (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins, per the NHL media site.
McAvoy has been out of action since Oct. 18, so assuming a retroactive placement, the move is more of a roster flexibility issue and shouldn't affect when he will be eligible to return to the lineup. Having said that, it's hard to imagine the defenseman will be available against the Hurricanes on Tuesday otherwise the club wouldn't have needed to place him on IR in the first place. Torey Krug (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, along with emergency call-up Jeremy Lauzon.
