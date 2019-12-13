McAvoy picked up an assist, three shots and five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

It was one of McAvoy's best performances this season, with his 27:54 in ice time being his highest regular-season mark since a November 2017 game against the Lightning. With four points over his last six games, McAvoy is on his best offensive stretch of the season and brings his total to 11 points in 33 games.