Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Dishes another helper
McAvoy picked up an assist, three shots and five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
It was one of McAvoy's best performances this season, with his 27:54 in ice time being his highest regular-season mark since a November 2017 game against the Lightning. With four points over his last six games, McAvoy is on his best offensive stretch of the season and brings his total to 11 points in 33 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.