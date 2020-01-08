Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Dishes helper
McAvoy picked up an assist on the first goal of the game in a 6-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
With 14 assists on the season, McAvoy is on pace to match last season's point total of 28 even though he has yet to score a goal. Among all skaters in the league without a goal, McAvoy leads with 56 shots on goal. He has back-to-back seven-goal seasons, but with decreased power-play time he has gotten fewer quality chances to put one in the back of the net.
