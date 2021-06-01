McAvoy notched a power-play assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

McAvoy helped out on Brad Marchand's game-tying goal at 15:06 of the third period. The 23-year-old McAvoy has seven points in as many postseason games. The first-pairing defenseman has added 19 shots on net, 17 hits and 10 blocked shots in the playoffs. His role as the quarterback on the top power-play unit should give him a lot of chances to produce offense.