McAvoy notched a power-play assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.
McAvoy helped out on Brad Marchand's game-tying goal at 15:06 of the third period. The 23-year-old McAvoy has seven points in as many postseason games. The first-pairing defenseman has added 19 shots on net, 17 hits and 10 blocked shots in the playoffs. His role as the quarterback on the top power-play unit should give him a lot of chances to produce offense.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Laser shot for game-winning goal•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Big night on power play•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Dishes power-play helper•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Being rested for season finale•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two helpers in loss•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Converts on man advantage•