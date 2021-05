McAvoy recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

McAvoy set up David Pastrnak for a shot that was deflected in by Brett Ritchie in the second period. The 23-year-old McAvoy had a career-high eight power-play points in 2020-21. He reached the 30-point mark for the third time in four seasons. The New York native will likely log top-pairing minutes as a solid all-around option on the Bruins' blue line.