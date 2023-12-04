McAvoy notched a pair of power-play assists, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

McAvoy helped out on the last two goals of Brad Marchand's natural hat trick in the third period. The 25-year-old McAvoy is back in a groove with four helpers over his last four contests to follow a three-game point drought. The defenseman has been excellent in 2023-24 with three goals, 14 assists, 42 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 33 PIM, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances in a top-pairing role.