McAvoy (upper body) missed Monday's practice, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The young defenseman has missed four games with an upper-body injury but appeared to be on track to return Tuesday in Carolina. Perhaps Monday's absence was planned and head coach Bruce Cassidy is merely keeping his cards close to his chest. However, if in fact, McAvoy's injury was re-aggravated, it would represent an unfortunate setback for the 20-year-old.