Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Doing better, per coach
McAvoy remains sidelined heading into Thursday's game against the Islanders.
While coach Bruce Cassidy didn't provide a timetable for McAvoy's potential return to action when he spoke to the media in advance of the contest, he did note that "it's a day-by-day process" for the young blueliner. "He's doing better." Supporting that narrative is that McAvoy was on the ice (albeit in a non-contact jersey) for Thursday's morning skate.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ruled out this weekend•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Logs practice•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will travel to Detroit, won't play•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't accompany team to Colorado•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: On practice ice again Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...