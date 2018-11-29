McAvoy remains sidelined heading into Thursday's game against the Islanders.

While coach Bruce Cassidy didn't provide a timetable for McAvoy's potential return to action when he spoke to the media in advance of the contest, he did note that "it's a day-by-day process" for the young blueliner. "He's doing better." Supporting that narrative is that McAvoy was on the ice (albeit in a non-contact jersey) for Thursday's morning skate.