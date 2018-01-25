Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Doing well following procedure
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that McAvoy -- who recently underwent an ablation to treat an abnormal heart rhythm -- is "doing terrific."
Understandably, the Bruins will give the talented young blueliner as much time as he needs to recover, but initial estimates following Monday's procedure were that he'd miss about two weeks. While McAvoy -- who has logged 25 points in 45 games to date -- is a tough player to replace, the B's will at least be able to roll out three solid defensive pairings, with the rest of the team's core backliners all available at this time; that includes Adam McQuaid, who previously missed extended time with a leg injury.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Expected to miss two weeks following procedure•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not present for practice Monday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Adds assist versus Flyers•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Has first multi-point night since opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...