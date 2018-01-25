Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that McAvoy -- who recently underwent an ablation to treat an abnormal heart rhythm -- is "doing terrific."

Understandably, the Bruins will give the talented young blueliner as much time as he needs to recover, but initial estimates following Monday's procedure were that he'd miss about two weeks. While McAvoy -- who has logged 25 points in 45 games to date -- is a tough player to replace, the B's will at least be able to roll out three solid defensive pairings, with the rest of the team's core backliners all available at this time; that includes Adam McQuaid, who previously missed extended time with a leg injury.