McAvoy produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

McAvoy set up a David Pastrnak goal in the first period. With four helpers over his last four games, McAvoy has quieted down a bit from the burst of offense he had in mid-November. The 24-year-old blueliner is still a strong option in fantasy since he plays massive minutes on an elite team. He's up to two goals, 12 helpers, seven power-play points, 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 13 appearances.