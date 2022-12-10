McAvoy produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.
McAvoy set up a David Pastrnak goal in the first period. With four helpers over his last four games, McAvoy has quieted down a bit from the burst of offense he had in mid-November. The 24-year-old blueliner is still a strong option in fantasy since he plays massive minutes on an elite team. He's up to two goals, 12 helpers, seven power-play points, 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 13 appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Snags assist in defeat•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Gives all-around effort•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Four-point effort Saturday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Goal in first game back•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Will play Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't rule out Thursday return•