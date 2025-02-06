McAvoy registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

This was McAvoy's 300th career point. It's the second milestone he's reached recently -- he skated in his 500th game Jan. 30 versus the Jets. He has two goals and a helper over three outings in February and looks to be past the upper-body injury that kept him out for a couple of weeks in January. McAvoy has seven goals, 16 assists, 97 shots on net, 88 hits, 79 blocked shots, 46 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 49 appearances.