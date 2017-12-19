McAvoy picked up a goal, an assist and seven PIMs in a 7-2 win over Columbus on Monday.

Prior to Monday's game, McAvoy had gone scoreless in four of his past five contests, but overall the 19-year-old blueliner continues to impress with his poise, while logging steady minutes (an average of 23:16 to date) in his first full pro campaign. Over the course of 31 games, McAvoy has logged five goals and 18 points and given that he sees power play duty for the Bruins, he's already earned a place on the fantasy radar.