Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick
McAvoy picked up a goal, an assist and seven PIMs in a 7-2 win over Columbus on Monday.
Prior to Monday's game, McAvoy had gone scoreless in four of his past five contests, but overall the 19-year-old blueliner continues to impress with his poise, while logging steady minutes (an average of 23:16 to date) in his first full pro campaign. Over the course of 31 games, McAvoy has logged five goals and 18 points and given that he sees power play duty for the Bruins, he's already earned a place on the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Adds assist versus Flyers•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Has first multi-point night since opener•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Closes Wednesday's win with a flourish•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Pots goal against Kings•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Among league's best rookies•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Tallies two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...