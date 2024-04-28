McAvoy logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM, two blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

McAvoy set up Brad Marchand's second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. With four helpers (three on the power play) through four playoff contests, McAvoy is stepping up on offense and playing steady defense, which has helped the Bruins establish a 3-1 series lead. The 26-year-old has added eight shots on net, 15 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the postseason.