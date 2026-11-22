McAvoy logged three assists (one on the power play), four PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Capitals.

McAvoy snapped a four-game slump. He had picked up just one assist over seven outings since his last multi-point effort. The defenseman's offense has often come in bursts rather than sustained production, but he has enough all-around upside to stick in fantasy lineups. Through 17 appearances, he's at one goal, 11 assists, 26 shots on net, 24 hits, 24 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-5 rating.