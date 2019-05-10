Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Eligible to return from suspension
McAvoy will be eligible to return from his one-game suspension Sunday for Game 2 against Carolina.
Steve Kampfer did an admirable job filling in for McAvoy in Game 1, scoring a goal while logging 14:56 of ice time, but he'll likely head back to the press box for Game 2. McAvoy, who's notched six points while posting a plus-8 rating in 13 games this postseason, will return to his role skating on the Bruins' top pairing and first power-play unit Sunday.
