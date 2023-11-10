McAvoy has served his four-game suspension and will be available versus Montreal on Saturday.
McAvoy's return will see him hoping to pick up where he left off, having registered eight points in his last nine contests, including three power-play helpers. In addition to joining the top pairing, McAvoy should reclaim his place on the No. 1 power-play unit where he figures to offer top-end fantasy value.
