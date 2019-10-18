McAvoy ended minus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

He was on the ice for every goal Tampa Bay scored in the contest, and looked especially frustrated after his failed shot-block attempt led to a goal by Mathieu Joseph. This is only the third time in 124 career games that McAvoy has ended a game minus-3 or worse. The bigger concern is his lone point through the first seven games. A lack of even-strength goal scoring from the B's has kept McAvoy pointless in the last six games, something that may take a while for the Bruins to get going.