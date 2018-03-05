Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Excluded from Tuesday tilt
McAvoy (lower body) has been ruled out of Tuesday's contest against Detroit.
The rookie blueliner was forced out of Saturday's win over the Canadiens after just 37 seconds of time on ice and did not return. Head coach Bruce Cassidy also announced that McAvoy would be evaluated Monday, so some sort of update is likely to be given following Tuesday's morning skate. For the time being, expect Kevan Miller to get a boost in ice time, as well as Nick Holden assuming a more prominent role with the man advantage.
