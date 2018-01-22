Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Expected to miss two weeks following procedure
McAvoy underwent a successful procedure Monday to treat an abnormal heart rhythm. His expected recovery period is two weeks.
The procedure was done in order to address a condition -- supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) that came to the attention of team doctors after McAvoy relayed following a game in late November that he had experienced heart palpitations during the contest. Though subsequently cleared to play, McAvoy since decided to undergo a procedure called an ablation, which he elected have due to the potential recurrence of his condition. With McAvoy's tremendous rookie campaign now on hold for a couple of weeks, look for fellow blueliner Kevan Miller to rejoin the Bruins' lineup Tuesday night against New Jersey.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Not present for practice Monday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Adds assist versus Flyers•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Has first multi-point night since opener•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Closes Wednesday's win with a flourish•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...