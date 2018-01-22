McAvoy underwent a successful procedure Monday to treat an abnormal heart rhythm. His expected recovery period is two weeks.

The procedure was done in order to address a condition -- supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) that came to the attention of team doctors after McAvoy relayed following a game in late November that he had experienced heart palpitations during the contest. Though subsequently cleared to play, McAvoy since decided to undergo a procedure called an ablation, which he elected have due to the potential recurrence of his condition. With McAvoy's tremendous rookie campaign now on hold for a couple of weeks, look for fellow blueliner Kevan Miller to rejoin the Bruins' lineup Tuesday night against New Jersey.