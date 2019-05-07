McAvoy will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for his hit on Columbus' Josh Anderson on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

If McAvoy does get handed a suspension, it will stretch the depth of a Boston blue line that is already dealing with the extended absences of John Moore (upper body) and Kevan Miller (lower body). Depending on the health of Moore and Miller, a suspension for McAvoy would likely see Steve Kampfer back in the lineup, while Matt Grzelcyk figures to see an uptick in ice time. A decision by the league should be made ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals versus Carolina.