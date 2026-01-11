McAvoy had a goal and an assist in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

McAvoy is on a five-game, six-point scoring streak (one goal, five assists), and he has two goals and eight assists in his last 11 games. Five of those helpers have come on the power play. McAvoy also delivers in secondary categories -- he has 42 hits and 64 blocks in just 33 games this season, and 11 of his 25 points (all assists) have come with the man advantage. McAvoy is the kind of all-around defender who can help deliver you a fantasy title.