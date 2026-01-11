Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Five-game, six-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy had a goal and an assist in a 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
McAvoy is on a five-game, six-point scoring streak (one goal, five assists), and he has two goals and eight assists in his last 11 games. Five of those helpers have come on the power play. McAvoy also delivers in secondary categories -- he has 42 hits and 64 blocks in just 33 games this season, and 11 of his 25 points (all assists) have come with the man advantage. McAvoy is the kind of all-around defender who can help deliver you a fantasy title.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: One of each in loss•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Records assist in loss•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Picks up helper in return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Hopes to return during road trip•