McAvoy collected four assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over Chicago.

The blueliner was all over the ice, adding six shots and a plus-3 rating to his ledger in the big win. It was McAvoy's first multi-point performance in five games since returning from offseason shoulder surgery, but he's not yet seeing his pre-injury workload -- the 24-year-old saw 20:52 on Saturday after averaging a career-high 24:40 TOI last season.