Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Game-time call against Jackets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy will be a game-time decision versus Columbus on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
According to head coach Marco Sturm, the expectation is that McAvoy will suit up Thursday, but there hasn't been a final decision yet. As such, fantasy managers will need to take a wait-and-see approach to utilizing the defenseman against the Blue Jackets. If McAvoy does decide to sit, it would likely open up power-play minutes for Mason Lohrei.
