Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Game-time call Thursday
McAvoy (lower body) is labeled a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Blue Jackets.
McAvoy's return could be a shot in the arm for a Bruins squad aiming to bounce back from a shootout loss to the Devils on Tuesday. Although he's not a fantasy juggernaut, McAvoy has posted a solid first half of the season for Boston, notching 13 assists and a plus-13 rating through 38 games played.
