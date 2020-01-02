McAvoy (lower body) is labeled a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Blue Jackets.

McAvoy's return could be a shot in the arm for a Bruins squad aiming to bounce back from a shootout loss to the Devils on Tuesday. Although he's not a fantasy juggernaut, McAvoy has posted a solid first half of the season for Boston, notching 13 assists and a plus-13 rating through 38 games played.