Montgomery believes that McAvoy is likely to return from a four-game absence, but the team wants to see how feels following the morning skate before making any final determinations. If McAvoy returns to action, Mason Lohrei will be scratched. The 25-year-old McAvoy has 17 points, 42 shots on goal, 48 blocked shots and 27 hits through 21 outings this season.