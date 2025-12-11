McAvoy (face) will be a game-time decision in Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

McAvoy is hoping to return after missing 11 games. He was injured Nov. 15 in Montreal when struck in the face by the puck. McAvoy has 14 assists in 19 games this season. Should McAvoy play, look for Jonathan Aspirot to head to the press box.