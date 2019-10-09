Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Gets in on physical matchup
McAvoy threw three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
During a physical game that saw 57 hits in total, McAvoy wasn't shying away from contact. He also added one shot on goal and ended the game a plus-2 on 21:47 of ice time.
