McAvoy was credited with two assists during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche on Saturday.

After failing to produce a point during consecutive contests for the first time this season, McAvoy bounced back Saturday with his third multi-assist effort in 10 outings. The 24-year-old defenseman joined the Bruins' lineup on Nov. 10 and made an immediate impact, producing 10 points in seven outings. McAvoy enjoyed a strong all-around performance Saturday, sharing the team lead with three hits and adding three shots on goal and two blocks.