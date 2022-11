McAvoy (shoulder) scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Calgary.

It was his season debut and he played 19:18, including 1:02 on the power play and 4:02 shorthanded. McAvoy is a Norris-caliber defender on a team already performing near the top of the NHL. Last season, he delivered 10 goals and 46 assists, with a plus-31 rating, in 78 games. Activate him. Now.