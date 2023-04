McAvoy (upper body) will play Saturday versus the Devils, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

McAvoy exited Thursday's win over Toronto with an upper-body issue, but his injury evidently wasn't overly serious. The 25-year-old defender, who's racked up 50 points through 64 contests this season, is expected to skate on the top pairing and the second power-play unit against New Jersey.