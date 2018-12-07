Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Good to go after taking warmups
McAvoy (concussion) will play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
McAvoy returns after missing 20 games with a concussion. The 20-year-old has been limited to seven games this season, posting a goal and five assists in those contests. To make room for McAvoy, Jeremy Lauzon will be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Could rejoin lineup Thursday•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Taken off IR•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Unlikely to return for road trip•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Starts contact practices•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Doing better, per coach•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Ruled out this weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...