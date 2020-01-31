McAvoy (head) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Jets, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.

McAvoy was being monitored for a possible head injury following the Bruins' 3-2 victory over Vegas on Jan. 21, but it's not surprising to see that he's ready to rock following the All-Star break. The 22-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on Boston's top pairing and second power-play unit against Winnipeg.