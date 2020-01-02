Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Good to go Thursday
McAvoy (lower body) is back in action for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.
McAvoy was considered a game-time call for the tilt but will ultimately make his return after three games on the sidelines. Despite being a regular on the power play, McAvoy has just 13 points (all assists) through 38 games. That does at least point to some potential upside in the future.
