McAvoy (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.

McAvoy suffered a cut during Monday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh, but he was never in serious danger of missing Tuesday's tilt. The 21-year-old blueliner has yet to get going offensively this season, having tallied just three assists through his first 14 games, but he'll continue to get plenty of opportunities to contribute while skating on Boston's top pairing and second power-play unit.