McAvoy notched an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

McAvoy is off to a decent start with two helpers over five games this season. Most importantly, he looks fully healthy in a top-pairing role after missing the last quarter of 2024-25 due to a shoulder infection and injury. He's averaging 24:49 of ice time while piling up 11 hits, seven blocked shots, 10 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. McAvoy offers excellent category coverage and decent offense for a blueliner, though the latter could take a hit if the Bruins can't score at a sufficient rate as a team.