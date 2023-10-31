McAvoy was suspended four games for his illegal check to the head of Florida's Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Monday's game.

McAvoy will sit for games versus the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Stars and Islanders before being eligible to return Nov. 11 in Montreal. McAvoy received a match penalty in the contest, but supplemental discipline was also deemed necessary. The Bruins are also without Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), so expect the team to make call-ups before Thursday's home game against Toronto. Mason Lohrei and Jakub Zboril were recently called up in paper moves to maximize the team's long-term injured reserve pool, but they may also be candidates for a longer stay with the team facing a test of its depth.