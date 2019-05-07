McAvoy was suspended one game for an Illegal Check to the head of Columbus' Josh Anderson on Tuesday, NHL's Department of Player Safety reports.

McAvoy delivered a viscous check to the unsuspecting Anderson, but was only assessed a two-minute minor in Monday's Game 6. Following his hearing with the league, he's set to miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. In his stead, Matt Grzelcyk figures to see an uptick in playing time, especially on the power play, and Steve Kampfer or John Moore could draw into the lineup as the team's sixth defenseman.