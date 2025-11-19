Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Has facial surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAvoy has undergone facial surgery, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports Wednesday.
There's no timetable for McAvoy's return, but it seems fair to believe that he'll be out for a while after having surgery. The 27-year-old defenseman has 14 assists, 26 PIM, 25 shots, 26 hits and 32 blocks in 27 outings this year. Jonathan Aspirot might play regularly during McAvoy's absence.
More News
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Won't travel on road trip out west•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: No timeline for return•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Four-game, six-assist streak•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Back at practice•
-
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Unavailable Saturday•