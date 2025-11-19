McAvoy has undergone facial surgery, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports Wednesday.

There's no timetable for McAvoy's return, but it seems fair to believe that he'll be out for a while after having surgery. The 27-year-old defenseman has 14 assists, 26 PIM, 25 shots, 26 hits and 32 blocks in 27 outings this year. Jonathan Aspirot might play regularly during McAvoy's absence.