Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Has first multi-point night since opener
McAvoy scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
McAvoy's first goal of the year came in the opening game, and he's only scored two since. He does most of his work in setting up goals, and he's now done it in three of the past five contests. Don't expect goals often, but the assist numbers suggest he's becoming stronger in that area.
