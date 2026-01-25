McAvoy dished out three assists, blocked two shots and recorded two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

McAvoy played a hand in each of the final three goals scored by the Bruins, including when he slid the primary helper on Morgan Geekie's go-ahead goal in the back half of the third period. Overall, McAvoy is up to 29 assists, 33 points, 58 shots on goal, 52 hits and 78 blocks across 40 games this season. Since Dec. 31, the 28-year-old blueliner is tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 14 points. He also ranks in the top 15 in blocked shots with 26. Boston's top blueliner remains a category-coverage machine when it comes to fantasy, giving McAvoy elite value down the stretch in most league formats.