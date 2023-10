McAvoy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for an illegal check to the head/interference against Florida's Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Monday.

McAvoy received a match penalty for his high hit on Ekman-Larsson at the 9:28 mark of the third period during Monday's contest. The 25-year-old McAvoy concluded Boston's 3-2 overtime win with one goal, 15 PIM, one shot on net and two hits.