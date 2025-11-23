McAvoy (face) will be placed on injured reserve by the Bruins, the team announced Sunday.

McAvoy was nailed in the face with a slap shot and suffered an injury that required surgery, but the expectation is he'll be back for the Olympics. The 27-year-old will head to injured reserve now in order to clear a roster spot for the return of Elias Lindholm (lower body). His season will be put on hiatus with 14 assists, 26 hits and 32 blocked shots to his name in 19 games.