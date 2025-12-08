McAvoy (face) will travel with the Bruins ahead of their three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in St. Louis, and he hopes to return at some point during the trip, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

McAvoy has been sidelined since mid-November after being hit in the face by a slap shot against the Canadiens on Nov. 15. However, he resumed skating in late November and appears to be drawing closer to a return. The 27-year-old hasn't yet received final clearance to return to game action, but it seems possible that he'll be back on the ice at some point within the next three matchups.