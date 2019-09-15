Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Inks three-year deal
McAvoy has signed a three-year contract with the Bruins, with an annual cap hit of $4.9 million.
McAvoy, who logged seven goals and 28 points in 54 games last season, is thus in line to re-join the team in short order. From the Bruins' perspective, inking the talented 21-year-old at a manageable rate helps the franchise navigate things cap-wise for the next few seasons. Meanwhile, if McAvoy plays up to his potential and avoids any significant injuries or health concerns in that span, he'll be in line for a big raise once his current deal expires.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.