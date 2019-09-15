McAvoy has signed a three-year contract with the Bruins, with an annual cap hit of $4.9 million.

McAvoy, who logged seven goals and 28 points in 54 games last season, is thus in line to re-join the team in short order. From the Bruins' perspective, inking the talented 21-year-old at a manageable rate helps the franchise navigate things cap-wise for the next few seasons. Meanwhile, if McAvoy plays up to his potential and avoids any significant injuries or health concerns in that span, he'll be in line for a big raise once his current deal expires.